Advertisement

2021 ‘Move and Groove’ brings together special needs community through movement and music

2021 Move and Groove
2021 Move and Groove(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The inaugural ‘Move and Groove’ event took place Saturday afternoon at Circus Square Park.

The purpose of the event is to bring together people from the special needs community with others in Bowling Green through movement and music.

”The first of what we hope to be many, but we have Golden Chorale out here. The goal is to bring together people from the special needs community and the rest of Bowling Green to come out and have some fun. And to promote health, wellness, diversity, and inclusion through movement and music,” said Hendrix Brakefield, event organizer.

WKU Greek life members volunteered at the event as well as the Golden Chorale who sang several upbeat songs.

The young adults with special needs were able to take part in games including cornhole and fitness activities.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Update: Name released in I-65 motorcycle collision
Protesters gather in Glasgow to protest for their "Right to Try" treatments not specified for...
Glasgow protesters gather for ‘right to try’ different treatments
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Monty WCPS
Bus driver remembered by Warren County Public Schools
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

Latest News

FFN Week 5: Russellville Panthers take down the Franklin Simpson Wildcats
FFN Week 5: Russellville Panthers take down the Franklin Simpson Wildcats
BG Fiestaval
BG Fiestaval commemorating Mexican Independence Day taking place this weekend
man donates suitecases
Kentucky Man Dedicates More Than 20 Years Donating Suitcases to Foster Children
BG Fiestaval taking Place this Weekend
BG Fiestaval taking Place this Weekend