2021 ‘Move and Groove’ brings together special needs community through movement and music

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The inaugural ‘Move and Groove’ event took place Saturday afternoon at Circus Square Park.

The purpose of the event is to bring together people from the special needs community with others in Bowling Green through movement and music.

”The first of what we hope to be many, but we have Golden Chorale out here. The goal is to bring together people from the special needs community and the rest of Bowling Green to come out and have some fun. And to promote health, wellness, diversity, and inclusion through movement and music,” said Hendrix Brakefield, event organizer.

WKU Greek life members volunteered at the event as well as the Golden Chorale who sang several upbeat songs.

The young adults with special needs were able to take part in games including cornhole and fitness activities.

