BG Fiestaval commemorating Mexican Independence Day taking place this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Hispanic Heritage Month underway and several countries celebrating independence earlier this week, Bowling Green’s annual Fiestaval is taking place over the weekend.

It will offer traditional dances, food, and entertainment.

One of the dancers spoke on the importance of being proud of your roots.

“Since the moment they’re born, they need to know who they really are, their background, their ancestors where they come from, you know not to be embarrassed by who they are, stand up for yourself, you know to be proud of being Mexican,” says Abigail Rodriguez.

One of the organizers says it is important to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month.

“In our opinion, it is very important to remember this month and to take part in it. We’re lucky that we live in Bowling Green and so far it’s become, it’s become easier to celebrate our heritage to be reminded of our culture and to join events. I think this month there’s going to be various events all around Bowling Green, that are going to help us celebrate and remember our culture and we have to take part in that because it’s important to not forget where we come from, to not forget our people. Because the moment that we do that we tend to fall back in society and everything seems to go bad after that,” says Anita Parra.

The BG Fiestaval is this weekend September 18th and 19th from 11 a.m. till 9 p.m. both days.

It’s at 1200 Clay Street and it’s completely free.

