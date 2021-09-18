Cloudy and muggy tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cloudy skies and muggy conditions will continue this evening. We could see a few stray showers in the area later, but you’ll want to hold onto the rain gear because we’re still tracking rain tomorrow!

Evening forecast (wbko)

Storms chances will stick around all of Sunday but they’ll be on and off. Widespread showers and thunderstorms drag into the beginning of our work week but afternoon temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 70s and low 80s. In other words, you won’t need to water the garden for the next few days! You’ll also want to pack the allergy medications because we’re still tracking high levels of pollen due to weeds and grass. Beyond Tuesday, it will start to feel a lot cooler. In fact, Wednesday will be the first official day of Fall! Our rain chances clear out for the most part by then and we’ll see daytime highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny conditions will dominate the end of the work week and the start of our weekend, so you’ll want to pull the sunscreen out by then. As always, you can get the latest forecast by downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app, available on any iPhone or android device.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

SUNDAY: Widespread showers and thunderstorms likely. High 80. Low 67. Winds SE-7

MONDAY: Widespread showers and thunderstorms likely. Cont’d warm and humid. High 80. Low 70. Winds S-9

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Widespread showers and storms likely. High 79. Low 59. Winds S-9

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 59

Record High: 100 (1931)

Record Low: 35 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.52″

Monthly Precip: 4.04″ (+1.82″)

Yearly Precip: 42.21″ (+5.22″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:48 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 8)

UV Index: Mod (6)

Pollen Count: Mod (5.1 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8084 Mold Spore Count)

