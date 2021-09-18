Advertisement

Football Friday Night 9-17-21

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Brett Alper, Mohammad Ahmad and WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina for Week 5 of Football Friday Night.

Final:

Greenwood: 22

Logan County: 7

Final:

Hart County: 14

Glasgow: 57

Final:

North Laurel: 34

Barren County: 7

Final:

Russellville: 28

Franklin-Simpson: 14

Final:

Russell County: 49

Warren East: 21

Final:

Allen County-Scottsville: 63

Warren Central: 18

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Update: Name released in I-65 motorcycle collision
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at...
Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences
Monty WCPS
Bus driver remembered by Warren County Public Schools

Latest News

Russell County at Warren East
Russell County at Warren East
BG Hot Rods logo
Hot Rods blowout Blue Rocks 10-2 Thursday
WKU Soccer wins C-USA opener in OT at Marshall
Girls Soccer: Bowling Green at Greenwood
Bowling Green shuts out Greenwood 4-0