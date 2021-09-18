Football Friday Night 9-17-21
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina for Week 5 of Football Friday Night.
Final:
Greenwood: 22
Logan County: 7
Final:
Hart County: 14
Glasgow: 57
Final:
North Laurel: 34
Barren County: 7
Final:
Russellville: 28
Franklin-Simpson: 14
Final:
Russell County: 49
Warren East: 21
Final:
Allen County-Scottsville: 63
Warren Central: 18
