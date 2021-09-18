Football Friday Night 9-17-21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina for Week 5 of Football Friday Night.

Final:

Greenwood: 22

Logan County: 7

Final:

Hart County: 14

Glasgow: 57

Final:

North Laurel: 34

Barren County: 7

Final:

Russellville: 28

Franklin-Simpson: 14

Final:

Russell County: 49

Warren East: 21

Final:

Allen County-Scottsville: 63

Warren Central: 18

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.