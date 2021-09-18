Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Summer Rich

By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

They say teaching is the most rewarding profession, and a teacher in the Edmonson County School District is setting the example of making a difference in a child’s life.

Emory Madison is a student of Mrs. Summer Rich, and says “she’s my gt teacher, so she is really nice for a fact, she has a great personality.”

Jessica Madison is a teacher at South Edmonson Elementary School and has worked with Summer for a while, “she’s really a great person, she’s very deserving.”

Summer Rich is in her seventh year of teaching, something she knew she wanted to do at a very young age.

“I was inspired at a very young age by my kindergarten and first-grade teacher, Ms. Martha Oaks from Allen County, I feel like she is truly, she was my inspiration and she’s the reason that I became a teacher,” says Rich.

Recently, Rich stepped into a new role and became the Gifted and Talented Teacher.

“So I’m very excited about that new role, prior to that, I taught first grade here,” added Summer Rich.

Some say that what makes Rich stand out from others is her ability to go above and beyond for her students and interact with them as if they were her own.

“I have known summer all my life, all her life and she’s a wonderful friend, a wonderful teacher. And I think it’s her dedication, and she really shows that to her students. She’s very dedicated, and she wants what’s best for them, always,” says Madison.

“If you ever need her, I mean, she’s right there. You can go see, or you can talk to her,” says Emory Madison.

Rich also adds, “every day I come in, and I try to make a positive difference on these kids.”

When Rich found out she was nominated as a hometown hero, “I don’t see myself as a hero, you know, I feel blessed to be in a profession where I can make a positive difference in the lives of children every day that can last a lifetime.”

“I would tell her that she deserves this. I know that it made her feel very humbled to get this award and she didn’t feel like she deserved it. But she deserves it because she does a lot for this community, a lot for her students,” adds Madison.[

Emory Madison also says, “I would like to tell her to thank you because she was probably one of the best teachers I’ll ever have.”

“I’m inspired every day by my students. They teach me as much as I teach them. I’m inspired by my co-workers every day and I’m just thankful to be in a profession that I know is making a difference because I see it every day in my colleagues and in my students,” says Rich.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000

Most Read

Accident
Update: Name released in I-65 motorcycle collision
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Autumn Reccius said she planned to get the vaccine with her husband, but decided against it at...
Vaxxed and unvaxxed: Louisville husband, wife fight COVID with two different experiences
Monty WCPS
Bus driver remembered by Warren County Public Schools

Latest News

View From The Hill: Full tuition scholarships among the prizes awarded in WKU’s Vaccine Incentive Program
WKU's Gatton Academy Semifinalists
Gatton Academy Seniors set new record of National Merit Semifinalists
On Monday, a new street sign was unveiled for Cameron Ponder Drive, named after Trooper Cameron...
Road dedicated in honor of fallen KSP trooper Cameron Ponder
American Red Cross logo
Red Cross initiative aims to increase blood availability for patients with sickle cell disease