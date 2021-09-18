Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Summer Rich

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

They say teaching is the most rewarding profession, and a teacher in the Edmonson County School District is setting the example of making a difference in a child’s life.

Emory Madison is a student of Mrs. Summer Rich, and says “she’s my gt teacher, so she is really nice for a fact, she has a great personality.”

Jessica Madison is a teacher at South Edmonson Elementary School and has worked with Summer for a while, “she’s really a great person, she’s very deserving.”

Summer Rich is in her seventh year of teaching, something she knew she wanted to do at a very young age.

“I was inspired at a very young age by my kindergarten and first-grade teacher, Ms. Martha Oaks from Allen County, I feel like she is truly, she was my inspiration and she’s the reason that I became a teacher,” says Rich.

Recently, Rich stepped into a new role and became the Gifted and Talented Teacher.

“So I’m very excited about that new role, prior to that, I taught first grade here,” added Summer Rich.

Some say that what makes Rich stand out from others is her ability to go above and beyond for her students and interact with them as if they were her own.

“I have known summer all my life, all her life and she’s a wonderful friend, a wonderful teacher. And I think it’s her dedication, and she really shows that to her students. She’s very dedicated, and she wants what’s best for them, always,” says Madison.

“If you ever need her, I mean, she’s right there. You can go see, or you can talk to her,” says Emory Madison.

Rich also adds, “every day I come in, and I try to make a positive difference on these kids.”

When Rich found out she was nominated as a hometown hero, “I don’t see myself as a hero, you know, I feel blessed to be in a profession where I can make a positive difference in the lives of children every day that can last a lifetime.”

“I would tell her that she deserves this. I know that it made her feel very humbled to get this award and she didn’t feel like she deserved it. But she deserves it because she does a lot for this community, a lot for her students,” adds Madison.[

Emory Madison also says, “I would like to tell her to thank you because she was probably one of the best teachers I’ll ever have.”

“I’m inspired every day by my students. They teach me as much as I teach them. I’m inspired by my co-workers every day and I’m just thankful to be in a profession that I know is making a difference because I see it every day in my colleagues and in my students,” says Rich.

