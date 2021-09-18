Sen. Paul practices with WKU baseball ahead of Congressional Game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week the WKU Hilltoppers baseball team practiced with U.S. Senator Rand Paul as he prepares for his 10th appearance in the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Senator Paul will play in the outfield for the Republican team as they face off against the Democrats. The all-time series between the two teams is tied at 42 wins each. The game will take place for the first time in two years after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One thing I noticed between my hits and their hits is that theirs had a higher and louder ping than mine do and mine were going out of the infield which was good,” Paul said. “But the only way for me to get to a National League field was through the Senate, and I got there one way or another.”

WKU baseball head coach John Pawlowski welcomed the senator to practice on Friday. He said that aside from giving Paul some practice reps, having him at practice with the Tops gives them a chance to learn some American history about America’s national pastime.

“When he [Sen. Paul] took batting practice everyone stopped and watched. It’s really amazing and awesome that the Senator takes time out of his day to come out here and take BP with our guys and play catch,” Pawlowski said.

This game is personal for Paul as it’s a part of his family history. His father Ron, who served as a Texas congressman, played in the annual game during his time in Congress. In fact, it’s believed that his home run in the 1979 game is one of the first-ever home runs in the series. Ron was inducted into the Congressional Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.

As usual, Senator Paul will wear his custom-made Hilltoppers baseball jersey in the annual game.

The annual game will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.