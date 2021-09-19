Advertisement

BGPD: Search continues for man who hit officer with vehicle

BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing...
BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing from police 1st Degree.(BGPD)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say they have issued a search warrant for the arrest of 69-year-old Barry Buford--who police say struck an officer while fleeing from a traffic stop.

BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing from police 1st Degree.

Buford is 5′10″ 225 pounds and is driving a 2009 black Cadillac with tag number 785XLC.

Police say the officer received minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

If you know the location of Buford, call 270-393-4000 or 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Accident
Update: Name released in I-65 motorcycle collision
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 9-17-21
Protesters gather in Glasgow to protest for their "Right to Try" treatments not specified for...
Glasgow protesters gather for ‘right to try’ different treatments
Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcement

Latest News

BG Fiestaval commemorating Mexican Independence Day taking place this weekend
BG Fiestaval commemorating Mexican Independence Day taking place this weekend
Innagural 'Move and Groove' Event Held For Special Needs Community Members
Innagural 'Move and Groove' Event Held For Special Needs Community Members
Utah Man's Motorcycle Stolen During LS Fest in Bowling Green
Utah Man's Motorcycle Stolen During LS Fest in Bowling Green
Evening forecast
Cloudy and muggy tonight!