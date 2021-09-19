BGPD: Search continues for man who hit officer with vehicle
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say they have issued a search warrant for the arrest of 69-year-old Barry Buford--who police say struck an officer while fleeing from a traffic stop.
BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing from police 1st Degree.
Buford is 5′10″ 225 pounds and is driving a 2009 black Cadillac with tag number 785XLC.
Police say the officer received minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.
If you know the location of Buford, call 270-393-4000 or 9-1-1.
