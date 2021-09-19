Persistent rain overnight and into tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw mostly cloudy skies today with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will still be the case as we head into tonight and even tomorrow.

Rain chances ahead (wbko)

If you love to stay in and let the sound of rain drops soothe you, you’re going to love this forecast. We’re tracking widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to kick off our work week. If you head out by any means, you’ll need the umbrella - up until Wednesday night! The main threat will be localized flooding, with some areas seeing up to 3″ of rain by Wednesday night. By then, our afternoon temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low 70s. Things only get cooler heading into Thursday. A passing cold front will allow us to wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s! Daytime highs will peak in the upper 60s by then. Beyond that, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and seasonable warmth will return our afternoon temperatures to the upper 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

MONDAY: Widespread showers and thunderstorms likely. Cont’d warm and humid. High 77. Low 68. Winds S-11

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Widespread showers and storms likely. High 79. Low 59. Winds S-8

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. AM showers possible. High 70. Low 49. Winds N-12

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Saturday’s High: 75

Saturday’s Low: 68

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 59

Record High: 100 (1925)

Record Low: 36 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.52″

Monthly Precip: 4.16″ (+1.83″)

Yearly Precip: 42.33″ (+5.23″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 19)

UV Index: Low (1)

Pollen Count: Mod (4.3 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8197 Mold Spore Count)

