ACS Football’s Cooper uses “Redo bill” to his advantage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In March 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 128 into law allowing high school seniors to repeat their senior year and for athletes to have another year of eligibility. In August 2021, Allen County-Scottsville’s Jaxon Cooper came back to play a fifth season of football for the Patriots.

“I didn’t think I was gonna do. I waited almost last second to decide I wanted to come back” Said Cooper.

Jaxon was working in the skill trade business after graduating from ACS in May when he decided to play another season at football, he felt as he had more to achieve.

“Last season we played only nine games, normally we play 10 games regular season.” Said Cooper. “I came back because I’m trying to get more scholarships and continue my career in college.”

Despite being graduated, he is repeating classes he has already taken. He plans on only staying at school for the first semester, then Cooper will decide where he will enroll in college.

His head coach Brad Hood was ecstatic to have his wide receiver comeback and thinks he is the perfect player to take advantage of the redo bill.

“I’m tickled to death anytime you get a kid like Jaxon Cooper and that you can coach one more year.” Said Hood. “Last year he didn’t get to go to any camps because all that stuff was shut down. I believe it’s gonna open some doors for him.”

The Patriots are coming off a 63-17 win over Warren Central on September 17th, currently Cooper leads ACS in receiving and rushing. The Pats take on Franklin-Simpson Friday.

