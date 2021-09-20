Barren County High School Senior Malena Hughes named National Merit Scholar Semifinalist

GLASGOW, Ky. - The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Malena Hughes, a senior at Barren County High School is a part of this prestigious group. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring. Upon being named a Semifinalist, Malena commented, “I feel honored to be selected as a National Merit Semi-Finalist and look forward to continuing the quest to be a finalist. I am thankful I can represent my school in such a prestigious competition and am grateful to all my teachers for preparing me for this opportunity.”

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist must submit a detailed scholarship application. The application includes academic achievements, school and community activities, leadership qualifications, employment history, and student honors/awards. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Barren County High School Principal Amy Irwin stated, “We are incredibly proud of Malena and her achievement. She has a mind for academics, a heart for service, and the character of a true leader.”