Advertisement

Barren County High School Senior Malena Hughes named National Merit Scholar Semifinalist

Malena Hughes
Malena Hughes(Barren County High School)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. - The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Malena Hughes, a senior at Barren County High School is a part of this prestigious group. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring. Upon being named a Semifinalist, Malena commented, “I feel honored to be selected as a National Merit Semi-Finalist and look forward to continuing the quest to be a finalist. I am thankful I can represent my school in such a prestigious competition and am grateful to all my teachers for preparing me for this opportunity.”

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist must submit a detailed scholarship application. The application includes academic achievements, school and community activities, leadership qualifications, employment history, and student honors/awards. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Barren County High School Principal Amy Irwin stated, “We are incredibly proud of Malena and her achievement. She has a mind for academics, a heart for service, and the character of a true leader.”

Most Read

BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing...
UPDATE: Man arrested after hitting BGPD officer during traffic stop
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Investigation continues
Logan Co. woman assaulted in early morning home invasion
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
A dozen Kentucky hospitals and hospital systems announced they are requiring employees to be...
A dozen Kentucky hospitals require COVID vaccine; how they enforce the mandate varies

Latest News

Edmonson County police assault
Two Edmonson County men charged with felony assault on officer in two separate incidents
Basketball
WKU Adapted Athletics
John R. Dodson, 42, of Bowling Green and Barry M. Guffey, 57 of Glasgow both arrested on...
Police arrest two men after search turns up drugs
Showers with a rumble of thunder will be likely for much of the day on Monday!
Rain continues into the work week before big cool down arrives!