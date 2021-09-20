Beshear gives COVID-19 update as many hospitals remain overwhelmed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases:

Gov Beshear has been saying for the last couple weeks, that it appears the rate of case increase has been slowing.

Monday, he says it appears hospital rates are also at a plateau, but the danger is where they are plateauing. The governor says these numbers are still far too high, just this weekend, we saw the highest numbers and shortages we have seen of the entire pandemic.

He showed some charts Monday that track these rates. We are seeing a slow dip of hospital rates, ICU numbers are at a plateau, but the number of Kentuckians going on a ventilator are still unstable and just down slightly.

Hospitalization rate. ICU rate seems to be plateauing, but Beshear says the ventilator rates are dangerously high. New machines have been deployed across the state. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/ECxblbpwlq — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) September 20, 2021

“While we hope that this is a trend and or a plateau, we can not sustain a plateau at this level with the number of people it would put in the hospital. It’s simple too many cases,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear says between Saturday and Monday the state reported 8,571 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 658,231. During that same period, the governor says Kentucky had 88 new deaths due to the pandemic. The state’s death toll is now 8,389.

For Monday alone, Gov. Beshear reported 2,075 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths. The currently positivty rate is 12.18%.

The governor says although August was the worst month ever, in terms of positive cases, this past week of September is the third highest week since the pandemic started.

There were 104k cases in August. The most of any month in the pandemic. #WKYT — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) September 20, 2021

More ventilator machines have gone out to hospitals across the state. The governor also said more Kentucky hospitals have requested help as they face this surge.

Gov. Beshear also gave an update on the monoclonal antibody supply situation in the commonwealth.

Right now, he says Kentucky is in the same boat with every other state, trying to get enough monoclonal antibody treatments for their citizens fighting for their life with Covid.

The problem is there is a shortage and there is nowhere near the amount available to meet the demand.

The governor says the rate Kentucky has been giving this treatment has increased every week and is up to 5,500 infusions a week. However, the next round of allotment is fewer than that.

Beshear said Kentucky will be getting just under 5,000 this week and will only get fewer from there.

“We will meet the legislative intent of having at least one provider in each of the area development districts., but there is not going to be enough anywhere...anywhere. There’s going to be too few everywhere and we are already seeing hospitals and other providers run out before the end of each week,” Gov. Beshear said.

The treatments are going to be distributed to 79 sites across Kentucky. These locations will be published. The governor says he understands this will lead to a flood of calls, but says the people of Kentucky deserve to know where this treatment is.

