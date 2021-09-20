Advertisement

Edmonson County Burglary

David Sidney Hughes, 37
David Sidney Hughes, 37(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence on Upper Smiths Grove Road.

A woman had run to her neighbor’s house to call for assistance after an unknown male had showed up asking to speak to a female unknown by the caller. When the caller returned to her residence after calling 911, she found that the unknown male subject had entered her home and locked her out.

When law enforcement arrived, forced entry was made into the home and the subject was taken into custody. The home had damage inflicted by the subject, who was identified as David Sidney Hughes (37) of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Hughes was arrested and charged with:

· Burglary, 2nd Degree

· Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

Hughes was lodged in Hart County Jail. This is an active investigation with further charges.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing...
UPDATE: Man arrested after hitting BGPD officer during traffic stop
Investigation continues
Logan Co. woman assaulted in early morning home invasion
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
A dozen Kentucky hospitals and hospital systems announced they are requiring employees to be...
A dozen Kentucky hospitals require COVID vaccine; how they enforce the mandate varies

Latest News

Malena Hughes
Barren County High School Senior Malena Hughes named National Merit Scholar Semifinalist
Edmonson County police assault
Two Edmonson County men charged with felony assault on officer in two separate incidents
Basketball
WKU Adapted Athletics
John R. Dodson, 42, of Bowling Green and Barry M. Guffey, 57 of Glasgow both arrested on...
Police arrest two men after search turns up drugs