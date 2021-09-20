Edmonson County Burglary

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence on Upper Smiths Grove Road.

A woman had run to her neighbor’s house to call for assistance after an unknown male had showed up asking to speak to a female unknown by the caller. When the caller returned to her residence after calling 911, she found that the unknown male subject had entered her home and locked her out.

When law enforcement arrived, forced entry was made into the home and the subject was taken into custody. The home had damage inflicted by the subject, who was identified as David Sidney Hughes (37) of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Hughes was arrested and charged with:

· Burglary, 2nd Degree

· Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree

Hughes was lodged in Hart County Jail. This is an active investigation with further charges.

