Ky. pediatrician says parents shouldn’t hesitate to get younger kids vaccinated

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Children under 12 are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but that could soon change.

Laurel County, as well as most of southeastern Kentucky, has seen a lot of vaccine hesitancy.

Children get all types of shots before and during the school age years and, while it’s not available yet, those at a local pediatrician’s office told us parents should not hesitate to get their kids the COVID-19 vaccine when they can.

“Children under the age of 12, they are almost germ magnets. And they certainly bring it home to people,” said Karen Likens with Hoskins Medical.

Likens says most of the children impacted by COVID-19 will show just flu like or bad cold symptoms, but she says the concern is that they will transmit it to someone else who may have a much harder time dealing with it.

“So, if we can get our children vaccinated at least to cut down on the amount of illnesses that are transmitted or pushed onto other people,” Likens said.

Jennifer Tyler has an 11-year-old who she says will definitely get the shot as soon as it’s available.

“If you do your research, you will find that this vaccine is very safe,” said Tyler.

If the Pfizer vaccine is approved for younger kids, people will be able to go to the health department to get. The earliest that kids five and up could get the vaccine is estimated to be late next month.

