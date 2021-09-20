Logan Co. woman is assaulted in early morning home invasion

LOGAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Early Monday, September 20, the Logan County Sheriff’s office were called about a home invasion on Oakville Lane.

Deputies say, the female homeowner was lying in bed when an unknown male came into her bedroom and assaulted her.

The homeowner was able to fight the man off before he ran away from the scene.

According to reports, the suspect is believed to have entered the home through an unlocked living room window.

The woman was taken to Logan Memorial Hospital where she was treated for multiple blunt force injuries to her face.

The investigation is ongoing.

