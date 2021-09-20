More Wet Weather into Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was gloomy and wet for most, with some places receiving more than 1″ of rainfall. We have two more days of unsettled weather to get through before a BIG BLAST of Fall air arrives!

Tuesday will be more of the same, though the moisture presence will be a little more - so threats for ponding on roads and minor flooding will be possible. Highs on Tuesday will also be slightly warmer in the upper 70s and a few low 80s. By Tuesday night, expect more coverage of showers and even thunderstorms as a cold front barrels it’s way closer into the Ohio Valley region. Wednesday will have moderate rain in the morning followed by lighter rain in the afternoon as the front passes through the area - with temperatures taking a BIG hit! Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid-to-upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the north in the afternoon. Total amounts of rainfall between Monday through Wednesday evening will be between 0.50″ to 2″ with locally higher amounts possible - especially to the north and east of Bowling Green.

After the first half of the week ends, fall weather BEGINS! The fall equinox officially starts on Wednesday at 2:21 p.m. C.D.T., but Mother Nature will deliver much lower humidity and cool conditions Wednesday night into Thursday! Thursday will feature sunshine with highs again in the mid-to-upper 60s, but much drier with northerly winds. Low temperatures Thursday night going into Friday morning will be CHILLY as they go in the mid-to-upper 40s - which may merit a flannel or coat!! Friday will also be sunny and cool, though highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. The weekend will feature more of the same with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and continued sunshine. What a way to open the first weekend of fall!!

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of showers and thunderstorms. High 81. Low 59. Winds S-8

WEDNESDAY: Showers diminishing late. Much cooler. High 68. Low 49. Winds NW-12

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 68. Low 46. Winds NW-10

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 76

Monday’s Low: 72

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 98 (1931)

Record Low: 40 (1916)

Today’s Precip: 0.56″

Monthly Precip: 4.84″ (+2.40″)

Yearly Precip: 43.01″ (+5.80″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

UV Index: Low (1)

Pollen Count: Mod (0.1 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8197 Mold Spore Count)

