Police arrest two men after search turns up drugs

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men were booked into jail after police found drugs and drug paraphernalia during a home search.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a home on Cedar Street on Tuesday, Sept. 14 for a drug complaint and a juvenile in the home.

Officers were given permission to search the home. According to police, officers found drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Officers also searched an outbuilding where they found 66 grams of Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone, Diazepam, Oxycodone, Syringes, Hydrochloride and a large amount of cash.

Drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia found during search of residence (Glasgow Police Department)

Barry M. Guffey, 57, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged:

Unlawful Transaction With Minor 2nd Degree

Trafficking Control Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of School

Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree Drug Unspecified

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense

Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

Possession Of Marijuana

John R. Dodson, 42, of Bowling Green Ky., was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking Control Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A School

Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree Drug Unspecified

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense

Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

Both men were taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

