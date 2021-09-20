Advertisement

Police arrest two men after search turns up drugs

Both face numerous charges including ‘Unlawful Transaction With Minor’
John R. Dodson, 42, of Bowling Green and Barry M. Guffey, 57 of Glasgow both arrested on...
John R. Dodson, 42, of Bowling Green and Barry M. Guffey, 57 of Glasgow both arrested on multiple charges(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men were booked into jail after police found drugs and drug paraphernalia during a home search.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a home on Cedar Street on Tuesday, Sept. 14 for a drug complaint and a juvenile in the home.

Officers were given permission to search the home. According to police, officers found drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Officers also searched an outbuilding where they found 66 grams of Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone, Diazepam, Oxycodone, Syringes, Hydrochloride and a large amount of cash.

Drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia found during search of residence
Drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia found during search of residence(Glasgow Police Department)

Barry M. Guffey, 57, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged:

  • Unlawful Transaction With Minor 2nd Degree
  • Trafficking Control Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of School
  • Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
  • Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree Drug Unspecified
  • Possession Drug Paraphernalia
  • Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense
  • Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
  • Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
  • Possession Of Marijuana

John R. Dodson, 42, of Bowling Green Ky., was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking Control Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A School
  • Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
  • Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree Drug Unspecified
  • Possession Drug Paraphernalia
  • Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense
  • Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
  • Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

Both men were taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing...
UPDATE: Man arrested after hitting BGPD officer during traffic stop
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Investigation continues
Logan Co. woman assaulted in early morning home invasion
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
A dozen Kentucky hospitals and hospital systems announced they are requiring employees to be...
A dozen Kentucky hospitals require COVID vaccine; how they enforce the mandate varies

Latest News

Basketball
WKU Adapted Athletics
Showers with a rumble of thunder will be likely for much of the day on Monday!
Rain continues into the work week before big cool down arrives!
Investigation continues
Logan Co. woman assaulted in early morning home invasion
good news
Good News: $375,000 Grant