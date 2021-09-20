Rain continues into the work week before big cool down arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an unsettled weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, we continue the trend with more clouds, rain and below normal temperatures! Even cooler air arrives later in the week along with drier air!

Showers with a rumble of thunder will be likely for much of the day on Monday! (WBKO)

The first half of the week will feature a flow of Gulf of Mexico moisture, which will allow rounds of showers with embedded thunderstorms possible from the south to the north today. It goes without saying that an umbrella will certainly be needed each day through Wednesday. When it isn’t raining, skies will remain mostly cloudy with high temperatures only in the mid 70s for most. Winds will also be relatively light between 5-15 miles per hour out of the south. Shower activity will lessen going into the overnight period with more widely scattered showers possible and low temperatures only in the mid-to-upper 60s. Tuesday will be more of the same, though the moisture presence will be a little more - so threats for ponding on roads and minor flooding will be possible. Highs on Tuesday will also be slightly warmer in the upper 70s and a few low 80s. By Tuesday night, expect more coverage of showers and even thunderstorms as a cold front barrels it’s way closer into the Ohio Valley region. Wednesday will have moderate rain in the morning followed by lighter rain in the afternoon as the front passes through the area - with temperatures taking a BIG hit! Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid-to-upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the north in the afternoon. Total amounts of rainfall between Monday through Wednesday evening will be between 0.50″ to 2″ with locally higher amounts possible - especially to the north and east of Bowling Green.

After the first half of the week ends, fall weather BEGINS! The fall equinox officially starts on Wednesday at 2:21 p.m. C.D.T., but Mother Nature will deliver much lower humidity and cool conditions Wednesday night into Thursday! Thursday will feature sunshine with highs again in the mid-to-upper 60s, but much drier with northerly winds. Low temperatures Thursday night going into Friday morning will be CHILLY as they go in the mid-to-upper 40s - which may merit a flannel or coat!! Friday will also be sunny and cool, though highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. The weekend will feature more of the same with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and continued sunshine. What a way to open the first weekend of fall!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Thunder possible. High 77. Low 68. Winds S at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Thunder possible. High 81. Low 59. Winds S at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. High 68. Low 49. Winds N at 12 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 98 (1925, 1931)

Record Low Today: 40 (1903, 1916)

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 58

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 6:45 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8197 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 75

Yesterday’s Low: 68

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.24″

Monthly Precip: 4.28″ (+1.95″)

Yearly Precip: 42.45″ (+5.35″)

