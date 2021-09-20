Scottsville police designate meet up spot for internet purchases, child exchanges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department says they have designated a meet-up spot for safe exchanges.

The Scottsville Meetup Spot is a newly formed location that is designed for those that wish to make internet exchanges or child exchange in a neutral environment.

The location is recorded by closed circuit video and is monitored by the Scottsville Police Department.

The physical location is 115 South 1st Street, Scottsville, KY (behind the UK Extension Office) and is designated by green marking on the pavement.

Police ask that you please use this location to make internet exchanges for the safety of you and your family.

Any questions please contact Chief Tabor at SPD 270-237-3611.

