Simpson County Schools partnering with PEARL Laboratory to start a “Test to Stay” program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County Schools are participating in a new program to help keep students in the classroom. The program is called ‘Test to Stay.’

The district says, “We are striving to implement as many strategies as possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep in person instruction in all our schools. SCS is currently stressing the importance of handwashing, sanitizing our buildings, utilizing masks, social distancing, and vaccinations for those eligible to help mitigate the spread. When all of these are layered together each of these become more effective in reducing the spread of the virus and help keep our kids healthy and in school.”

The district says this strategy will offer parents/guardians the option of having their student tested every morning instead of quarantining when they have been exposed to COVID-19 at no cost to the parents.

It’s just giving us an opportunity for kids to be able to stay in school and not have to quarantine,” said Tim Schlosser, Superintendent for Simpson County Schools.

As long as the student continues to test negative, then the student remains at school learning. The mitigation strategy will use a rapid testing device.

”Lake Cumberland Health Department started this program at Green County in their school district had talked to us about it and when Senate Bill 1 was passed in the Legislature, you know, the ‘Test to Stay’ program, we made contact with one of the providers that are provided by the state of Kentucky and just kind of got the ball rolling. We’re looking forward to getting that process started actually tomorrow morning,” said Schlosser.

This “Test to Stay” strategy can only be implemented with a signed consent from the parent or guardian. The program can also be utilized by any family member or person living within the household of the student.

”They have to do this for six consecutive days which is ultimately going to be five tests. So if a student has been exposed on a Tuesday, they can come in Wednesday morning and test Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning. And then on Monday morning if they test and they are negative, they are released from the program. So they have to have five negative tests each morning before school starts and if they are negative, they get to stay,” Schlosser says.

• Test to Stay will be used when students have been exposed to COVID-19 and required to quarantine.

• The test will be performed by a licensed healthcare provider/testing company.

• Testing should be performed with an FDA approved machine/device.

• Testing should be performed daily and at a minimum of days 1-6 following exposure. If

testing cannot be performed on the first days following exposure, it should begin as soon

as possible and at the earliest end on the sixth day from initial exposure.

• Testing is recommended to be performed a minimum of 24 hours apart.

• If days 1-6 fall on a weekend, testing may not be performed on those days.

• If the test result is negative, the contact may remain at school with a mask on at all times.

If the test is positive, contact must be sent home immediately.

• Participation in this program is VOLUNTARY.

• Data will be shared with the school, department of public health (DPH), or any entity that is required by law.

The testing location will be the indoor practice facility behind the football stadium. The site will be open in the mornings from 6:00am to 9:00am. It will be the responsibility of the student and parent to arrive at the testing site between the hours of 6:00am to 9:00am.

Once the student has tested and received a negative test they will receive a note to be able to return to school for that day.

The test used is the non evasive or lower nasal test swab. If a student tests positive they will follow up with a PCR test and send it off. The PCR test has 3 options which are the nasal swab, tongue swab or saliva test.

