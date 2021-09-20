Two Edmonson County men charged with felony assault on officer in two separate incidents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputies worked two separate incidents that resulted in two men being charged and arrested for felony assault on a police officer.

The first incident took place at approximately 5:45 p.m. at the Edmonson County Fairgrounds.

According to authorities, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene after receiving reports that Elvis Lindsey, 47, of Bee Spring, Kentucky, had a verbal altercation with a member of the Lions Club about trespassing on the fairgrounds property.

While en route, the deputy received notice that Lindsey had an active Edmonson County Warrant for failure to pay fines associated with an EPO violation. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they say Lindsey became irate and combative after being made aware he was going to jail for the active Warrant of Arrest.

When officers attempted to place Lindsey in handcuffs, he immediately pulled away and forcefully elbowed one deputy, officials said. Several other attempts were made to safely place Lindsey in handcuffs, all of which he reportedly resisted.

According to officials, Lindsey was so combative towards officers, that he was forcefully placed on the ground, at which point it took four law enforcement officers from three separate agencies to detain Lindsey and finally secure him in a set of handcuffs. After Lindsey was transported to Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office, he allegedly continued to exhibit irate behavior with verbal threats towards deputies.

Lindsey was served with the Edmonson County Bench Warrant for Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and was also charged with:

· Assault 3rd Degree—Police Officer or Probation Officer

· Resisting Arrest

· Disorderly Conduct—2nd Degree

· Criminal Trespassing—3rd Degree

· Terroristic Threatening—3rd Degree

Lindsey was taken to the Hart County Jail.

Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Brownsville Police Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

The second incident on Saturday, September 18th, took place at approximately 8:53 p.m. at the intersection of Salem Church Road and KY HWY 259 North.

A sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop at that intersection after observing a 2000 QX4 Infiniti traveling northbound with no license plate light.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Patrick Michael Ducey, 43, and the passenger was identified as Erik Harley Anderson, 23, both of Bee Spring, Kentucky.

Law enforcement was made aware of Anderson having an active Ohio County felony warrant and he was advised to step out of the vehicle. Once outside the vehicle, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to place Anderson in handcuffs, but he fled on foot, crossing Salem Church Road into the yard of a residential property.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy successfully deployed his department-issued taser, causing Anderson to fall to the ground. Multiple commands were given for Anderson to place his hands behind his back, but he did not comply. Anderson then pulled the taser wires out of his body and attempted to flee again.

Two officers each deployed their tasers, causing Anderson to fall to the ground again. As law enforcement approached Anderson to detain him, he attempted to allegedly flee a third time. A sheriff’s deputy then attempted to use hands-on force to detain Anderson; however, Anderson resisted and reached for the deputy’s firearm.

A second officer assisted the deputy in attempts to detain Anderson, but Anderson continued to resist, forcefully elbowing and striking both officers and reaching for their gun belts. Hands-on force, consistent with law enforcement training, was used to finally detain Anderson and secure him in handcuffs.

Anderson was served the Ohio County warrant for failure to appear on charges stemming from drug offenses. He was also charged with:

· Assault 3rd Degree—Police Officer or Probation Officer

· Disarming a Peace Officer (attempt)

· Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot)

· Resisting Arrest

· Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree

· Escape, 1st Degree (identify institution)

Ducey, the driver of the vehicle Anderson was a passenger of, was arrested and charged with:

· Driving on DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense

· Rear License Not Illuminated

· Possession of Burglary Tools

· No Registration Plates

· Failure to Produce Insurance Card

Both Anderson and Ducey were transported to Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office before being lodged in Hart County Jail.

Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

“I first want to offer my sincere appreciation to the agencies and officers who assisted with both incidents. With a small department like ours, we do not have the resources allocated to ensure a deputy always has back-up when responding to a call for service or initiating a traffic stop. Both of these calls resulted in physical violence against officers, one with a suspect trying to disarm a deputy, and while my deputies, first and foremost, must always depend on their training, I am very thankful for neighboring agencies willing and able to offer assistance, which in both cases, resulted in positive outcomes for all officers involved. Secondly, I want the citizens of Edmonson County to know we have zero tolerance for physical violence against law enforcement. My deputies are trained to peacefully and safely detain a suspect, but when use-of-force is needed to ensure my deputies or an assisting officer goes home to their families at the end of a shift, I will always support that,” said Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle.

