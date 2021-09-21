An attorney weighs in on landlords’ authority to require tenants be vaccinated for COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With businesses, hospitals, and several other institutions mandating employees and visitors be vaccinated against COVID, some may wonder whether landlords have the authority to do the same for tenants.

“As far as private landlords, you can choose who you want to rent to and who you don’t want to rent to, as long as it doesn’t violate any sort of federal law, like the Civil Rights Act of 1968,” said Justin Noble, Attorney at the Law Office of David A. Johnson in Hazard, Ky.

The same rule applies for tenants who are already residing in the property, but it gets a little more complicated when a lease is brought into the situation.

”Now if you are under a lease already, I don’t believe that they could evict you because you refuse to get vaccinated,” said Noble. “But if you’re on a month to month, not under a lease, then they could go through their proper court proceedings and evict you because you didn’t want to get vaccinated.”

Noble adds that, although landlords who rent out private property can enforce a vaccination mandate, fair housing laws would most likely protect the tenants in government owned property.

