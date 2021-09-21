Arson investigation underway after four structures ‘set on fire’ Tuesday morning

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of fires that took place in south Warren County early this morning.

Early Tuesday morning, multiple fire units along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Richpond Road between Meng and Matlock Road for a barn fire. Officials then noticed an outbuilding on fire on that same property.

Officials say moments later they saw another barn down the street that was smoldering.

“Then about two-tenths down the road, there was another barn that they had poured some accelerate on and attempted to set that barn and trailer on fire. And I saw that one smoldering and so I was able to extinguish that one,” said Sheriff Brett Hightower.

Sheriff Hightower says in addition to those three structures, there was also a fire started in a new construction in a subdivision off Matlock Road that appears it was started in the closet. Officials were able to get that one under control.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a total of four fires from Tuesday morning.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious this morning or if you have security camera footage, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.

Last week, fire agencies responded to two barn fires in the Plano community. It’s unclear if all these are related, but those cases are also being investigated as arson.

“There were two, two barns that we believe were set on fire last week. And so with the proximity of those two barns in these other four additional properties,” said Hightower. “We don’t know that we can correlate them, but we’re definitely looking at the potential event.”

