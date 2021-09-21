Cold front to bring soaking rain tonight, chilly weather midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was a cooler day with rain and cloud coverage. Tuesday has cloud coverage, but is dry to start - and is also the ONLY day of the extended forecast above 80°.

Though temperatures will be seasonable today, we have cloud cover and eventual rain showers moving through the region. After today, temperatures will be much cooler than what we've seen in quite some time! (WBKO)

Tuesday will start off dry with cloudy skies, though during the afternoon hours we’ll have rain move in ahead of the cold front - and the rain will be persistent going into the evening. Highs on Tuesday will also be slightly warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s. By Tuesday night, expect more coverage of showers and even thunderstorms as a cold front passes through the Ohio Valley region. Wednesday will have more cloud coverage with moderate rain in the morning followed by lighter rain in the afternoon along with “wrap-around” moisture behind the front - with temperatures taking a BIG hit! Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid-to-upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the north in the afternoon. Total amounts of rainfall for both Tuesday into Wednesday evening will be between 0.50″ to 2″ with locally higher amounts possible - especially to the north and east of Bowling Green. Threats for ponding on roads and minor flooding will be possible.

After the first half of the week ends, fall weather BEGINS! The fall equinox officially starts on Wednesday at 2:21 p.m. C.D.T., but Mother Nature will deliver much lower humidity and cool conditions Wednesday night into Thursday with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 40s! Thursday will feature sunshine with highs again in the mid-to-upper 60s, but much drier with northerly winds. Low temperatures Thursday night going into Friday morning will be CHILLY as they go in the mid 40s - which may merit a flannel or coat!! Thursday morning and Friday morning will be the coolest that south-central Kentucky has felt since this past spring - the morning of Memorial Day was the last time Bowling Green had a temperature below 50° (47° was the official low). Friday will also be sunny and cool, though highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. The weekend will feature more of the same with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and continued sunshine. What a way to open the first weekend of fall!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. PM Rain likely. Thunder possible. High 83. Low 57. Winds S at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. Breezy & cool. High 65. Low 49. Winds N at 14 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1931)

Record Low Today: 37 (1927)

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 58

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:44 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: Moderate (3.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (9396 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 76

Yesterday’s Low: 67

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.56″

Monthly Precip: 4.84″ (+2.40″)

Yearly Precip: 43.01″ (+5.80″)

