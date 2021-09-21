Advertisement

CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and...
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – CVS said it’s going to hire about 25,000 employees during a virtual career event on Friday.

On its National Career Day, the chain will be recruiting candidates for both clinical and retail jobs. The hiring binge is to support flu season, along with COVID vaccinations and testing.

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

Most of the open jobs are for full-time, part-time and temporary nurses, licensed pharmacists, and trained pharmacy technicians.

To apply, text CVS to 25000.

There’s also a CVS Health career website.

Last month the company said it was raising its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour. The new pay standard will be fully in place in July of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation continues
Logan Co. woman assaulted in early morning home invasion
Green River Lock and Dam #5
Green River dam removal underway, largest dam removal in Ky. history
BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing...
UPDATE: Man arrested after hitting BGPD officer during traffic stop
John R. Dodson, 42, of Bowling Green and Barry M. Guffey, 57 of Glasgow both arrested on...
Police arrest two men after search turns up drugs
David Sidney Hughes, 37
Edmonson County Burglary

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, housing advocates protest on the eviction moratorium...
Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium
President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden pledges ‘relentless diplomacy’ on global challenges
Golf Scramble
Warren East Boys Basketball Golf Scramble
Logo of the Kentucky Department of Education.
Five Kentucky schools win the U.S.D.E’s 2021 Blue Ribbon Award