WARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Plano Fire Department, Richpond Road has been closed between Matlock Road and Meng Road due to two fires. The fire department asks that you avoid this area.

WBKO will update you when the portion of Richpond Road has re-opened.

Richpond Road (242) is closed between Matlock and Meng Road due to structure fires. Please avoid the area. @WarrenCoSO @joeimel — Plano Fire Dept (@PlanoFD90) September 21, 2021

