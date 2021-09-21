Five Kentucky schools win the U.S.D.E’s 2021 Blue Ribbon Award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The U. S. Department of Education (USDE) named five Kentucky public schools as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence.

The five schools and their districts are:

Anchorage Independent School (Anchorage Independent)

Gamaliel Elementary School (Monroe County)

Greathouse/Shryock Traditional Elementary School (Jefferson County)

Heath Elementary School (McCracken County)

Rosa Parks Elementary School (Fayette County)

“The Blue Ribbon Awards give us a chance to show off to the rest of the country the great things that are happening in our public schools across the Commonwealth,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “I want to thank the leaders, staff and teachers of our newest Blue Ribbon schools for all of their hard work and dedication to making sure each and every student has the skills they need for a successful future.”

The Kentucky schools are among the 325 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the country that were recognized this year.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

In its 39-year history, the national Blue Ribbon Schools program has become a trademark of excellence and a symbol of exemplary teaching and learning recognized by everyone from parents to policymakers.

The program recognizes schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools – Among the state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools – Among the state’s highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between student groups and all students.

The 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony is slated to be held in early November in National Harbor, Maryland.

More information on the program, and a list of past Kentucky winners, is available on the USED’s website.

