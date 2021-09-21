Advertisement

Five Kentucky schools win the U.S.D.E’s 2021 Blue Ribbon Award

Logo of the Kentucky Department of Education.
Logo of the Kentucky Department of Education.(Source: Kentucky Department of Education)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The U. S. Department of Education (USDE) named five Kentucky public schools as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence.

The five schools and their districts are:

  • Anchorage Independent School (Anchorage Independent)
  • Gamaliel Elementary School (Monroe County)
  • Greathouse/Shryock Traditional Elementary School (Jefferson County)
  • Heath Elementary School (McCracken County)
  • Rosa Parks Elementary School (Fayette County)

“The Blue Ribbon Awards give us a chance to show off to the rest of the country the great things that are happening in our public schools across the Commonwealth,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “I want to thank the leaders, staff and teachers of our newest Blue Ribbon schools for all of their hard work and dedication to making sure each and every student has the skills they need for a successful future.”

The Kentucky schools are among the 325 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the country that were recognized this year.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

In its 39-year history, the national Blue Ribbon Schools program has become a trademark of excellence and a symbol of exemplary teaching and learning recognized by everyone from parents to policymakers.

The program recognizes schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:

  • Exemplary High Performing Schools – Among the state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
  • Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools – Among the state’s highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between student groups and all students.

The 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony is slated to be held in early November in National Harbor, Maryland.

More information on the program, and a list of past Kentucky winners, is available on the USED’s website.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation continues
Logan Co. woman assaulted in early morning home invasion
Green River Lock and Dam #5
Green River dam removal underway, largest dam removal in Ky. history
BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing...
UPDATE: Man arrested after hitting BGPD officer during traffic stop
John R. Dodson, 42, of Bowling Green and Barry M. Guffey, 57 of Glasgow both arrested on...
Police arrest two men after search turns up drugs
David Sidney Hughes, 37
Edmonson County Burglary

Latest News

Golf Scramble
Warren East Boys Basketball Golf Scramble
Though temperatures will be seasonable today, we have cloud cover and eventual rain showers...
Cold front to bring soaking rain tonight, chilly weather midweek!
Owner of Trinity Steelworks indicted on tax evasion charges
Owner of Trinity Steelworks indicted on tax evasion charges
Tracking widespread rain this evening into tonight!
Tracking afternoon rain before big cool down arrives!