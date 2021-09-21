Four FCPS schools evacuated after bomb threats, ransom demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four FCPS schools were evacuated Tuesday afternoon:

School officials said “out out of an abundance of caution” they evacuated Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools after receiving bomb threats against those facilities.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said just after noon, the district’s tip line got a call of bomb threats at those high schools. Dr. Liggins said the threats also included a ransom demand of $500,000 be sent to a Bitcoin account by 12:30.

Officials said the searches of Frederick Douglass and Lafayette high schools have been cleared. Officers from the school, state and federal levels are going through the other schools now. All students are safe, and there were no injuries reported.

A long line of parents waiting to check out their student at Frederick Douglass. Students are being kept in the stands of the football stadium. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/RBaSzOmmXg — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) September 21, 2021

Many relieved parents have been showing up at the schools to pick up their students. One student said he was pretty anxious not knowing what was going on.

“It was kind of scary because you don’t know what’s happening,” said Frederick Douglass sophomore Preston Howard. “You don’t really know what’s going to go on so you’re just sitting there with no answers, and you have a bunch of questions that you can’t get answered.”

All afterschool activities Tuesday are canceled.

Local police, the sheriff’s office, ATF and FBI agents, and the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security are all assisting in investigation.

School schedules will resume normally Wednesday, pending the investigations at the three remaining schools.

JUST IN | Gov. Beshear on the bomb threat situation in Fayette County. #WKYT https://t.co/Zq7u9XQ8Sq — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) September 21, 2021

