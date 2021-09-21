Advertisement

Game one of High-A East Championship postponed

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Game one of the High-A East Championship series scheduled for Tuesday, September 21 in Greensboro, North Carolina between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Greensboro Grasshoppers has been postponed due to rain.

As a result, the entire series will be shifted back one day with game-one taking place on Wednesday, September 22 at 5:35 PM CT at First National Bank Field in Greensboro.

Fans who have tickets in Greensboro for Tuesday’s game can exchange online.

The games at Bowling Green Ballpark scheduled for later this week will be moved to Saturday, September 25 at 6:35 PM while Sunday, September 26 at 2:05 PM and Monday, September 27 (first pitch is to be determined) will be played if necessary.

