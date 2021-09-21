Advertisement

Golf scramble to support Warren East boys basketball fundraising efforts

By Laura Rogers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first full weekend in fall will bring south central Kentucky beautiful weather to be outdoors. How would you like to spend your Saturday on the golf course to show support for high school athletics?

A golf scramble supporting the Warren East boys basketball team is scheduled for Saturday, September 25 at Crosswinds Golf Course. Registration is at 7:00 a.m. and a shotgun start is set for 8:00 a.m.

The cost for each golfer is $75 or $300 for a team and lunch will be provided.

There will be prizes given to first, second and third place teams.

The golf scramble also includes door prizes, a silent auction, and awards for the longest drive and closest to the pin.

For more information, call coach Kyle Benge at 270-599-2939.

