Gov. Beshear reports 3,391 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,391 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 661,586 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 11.95% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 873 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 31 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 8,370.

As of Tuesday, 2,287 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 664 are in the ICU, and 445 are on ventilators.

