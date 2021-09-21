Kids on the Block hosts honorary golf scramble

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Golfers gathered at the Bowling Green Country Club for an honorary golf scramble hosted by Kentucky Kids on the Block on Monday morning.

Even the rain couldn’t hold back the golfers from putting for a good cause. The event sold out and capped at around 130 golfers. Event organizers say they raised somewhere around $30,000 toward Kids on the Block in support of its mission.

Kids on the Block organized the scramble in honor of the organization’s co-founder, the late Jamie Gaddie Higgins. Higgins helped co-found the organization in 1985 to help kids learn to accept their differences through puppets. Today the organization presents 300 programs to approximately 30,000 children in 20 different counties across Kentucky.

Higgins’ daughter, Carrie Lee Thomas, attended Monday’s event in honor of her late mother. Thomas says that while the golf scramble is a tribute to her mother’s work, the event reflects the greater cause that her mother set out to achieve.

“Everything Kids on the Block does is about making the community a stronger place where people understand each other and work together,” Thomas said. “So for me, it’s a great program.”

Glasgow native Fred Felton participated in the event in support of the organization. A devout Christian, he says his faith inspired him to golf in honor of the kids impacted by Kids on the Block’s work and outreach.

“As a Christian, it’s a blessing. It’s flat out a blessing to be able to give back as Jesus did. So we can’t control what the weather does,” Felton said with emotion. “Only God can, and there’s a God at hand.”

For more information on Kids on the Block and its programs, you can go to https://kykob.org/.

