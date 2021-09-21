Advertisement

State health leaders urge Kentuckians to get a flu shot

FLU SHOT
FLU SHOT
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re at the start of flu season, and this year doctors are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Doctors said efforts to get vaccinated last year led to a mild flu season. But with hospitals already at capacity, a bad flu season could overwhelm hospitals.

The steps we took to reduce the spread of COVID also caused our flu numbers to drop dramatically.

“It was also somewhat surprising to really see the cases plummet. So that was probably the lowest flu season we’ve had in decades,” said Dr. Daniel Rodrigue, an infectious disease specialist.

But Dr. Rodrigue said once things started to open back up, the flu was right there waiting.

“We saw an onset and an increase in RSV and influenza, typically kind of outside the range that we would normally see, showing us that it’s still circulating,” said Dr. Rodrigue.

He said there is some concern that the upcoming flu season could add to an already overwhelmed healthcare system.

“We have issues with staffing, medication, ICU availability. All those things. And we have all done measures to try to mitigate that,” Dr. Rodrigue said.

Measures like limiting some outpatient surgeries.

To help, he said a flu shot should be something everyone considers. Like the COVID vaccine, it may not keep you from getting the flu, but it can dramatically decrease your symptoms.

“You’re looking at the potential of having two outbreaks occurring at the same time and putting in additional strain,” Dr. Rodrigue said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green River Lock and Dam #5
Green River dam removal underway, largest dam removal in Ky. history
Investigation continues
Logan Co. woman assaulted in early morning home invasion
John R. Dodson, 42, of Bowling Green and Barry M. Guffey, 57 of Glasgow both arrested on...
Police arrest two men after search turns up drugs
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
BGPD say Buford is wanted for Assault 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Fleeing...
UPDATE: Man arrested after hitting BGPD officer during traffic stop

Latest News

From Soccer to Cross Country: Rory O'Connor's Journey to WKU XC
From Soccer to Cross Country: Rory O'Connor's Journey to WKU XC
Alvaton Businessman Indicted on Tax Evasion
Alvaton Businessman Indicted on Tax Evasion
Scottsville Road Update
Scottsville Road Update
500+ home subdivision approved near Chaney’s Dairy Barn, residents express concern
500+ home subdivision approved near Chaney’s Dairy Barn, residents express concern
UofL Health- Jewish Hospital surgeons hold up the Aeson artificial heart.
UofL Health surgeons perform world’s first type of artificial heart procedure on woman