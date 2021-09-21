Unseen Bowling Green tours continue; this year’s theme ‘Scandals and Scoundrels’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Unseen Tours of Bowling Green have started back up for the Halloween season! This time around, you can learn more about the city’s most famous and juicy scandals.

“Guests will actually walk around downtown, and we stop at different intervals, and most of these stories, they’re really pretty old,” the Executive Director of the Historic Railpark and Train Museum, Jamie Johnson, said. The theme of the Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening tours is “Scandals and Scoundrels.”

The tours start at the Downtown Bowling Green Starbucks and stops at places like the old Federal Building. Those with Unseen Bowling Green have done their research to tell true stories of real experiences.

“They’re all real stories, they really happened to people,” Johnson said. “A lot of these stories, you can find the information in the old daily newspaper articles”

They have even gathered material from the Kentucky Museum to bring this interesting history to life.

“Some of the tours that we’re actually doing this year, there was an author, her name’s Ann D’Angelo. She wrote a book called Dark Highway, and so one of those things was calling the author and interviewing her and learning about the research that she did about the particular story that she tells,” Johnson explained.

The tour guides with Unseen Bowling Green are experienced storytellers, adding to the fun as they stay in character during the tour.

“We want to keep the focus on the accuracy of the stories, the theatrics that go into retelling the stories,” John said.

All the proceeds from the tours go to the Historic Railpark to preserve its mission of retelling the stories of passenger travel by rail.

“We’re about telling stories of history, and if we can merge those two things together and help to continue to preserve our building and our rail cars, then for us, it’s a win-win and people get to come out and do a fun fall activity,” Johnson said.

This year’s Pauline Tabor tours are all sold out, but there are still tickets left the Scandals and Scoundrels tour. You can find more information or purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.