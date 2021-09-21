WKU and BGPR partner to start adaptive sports program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is teaming up with Western Kentucky University to bring an adaptive sports program to the hill. BGPR and WKU graduate student Cameron Levis came up with the idea to give students with disabilities the opportunity to play sports.

“This gives an opportunity for people with physical disabilities to pursue recreation and sport, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, goalball.” Levis said. “Just diversifying the opportunities that they have to be active and just enjoy the same benefits that we all do.”

Around 62,000 people in the United States have disabilities and there are only 30 college adaptive sports programs in the entire country. This one at WKU will give students with disabilities the ability to play sports right on campus rather than having to travel.

“There are students that live on campus that maybe they don’t have enough time to get from their last class to basketball on Monday nights,” said competitive sports intern Maddie Duncan. “This is something that’s on-campus accessible to all students.”

Their first event that will be held at the Preston Center on campus will be October 24th, it will be a showcase for everything the program has to offer. Duncan encourages everyone to try adaptive sports

“Don’t knock it till you try it. See how you feel about it. And if you hate it, that’s fine. If you love it, that’s even better.”

