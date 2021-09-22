Auburn mayor selected for Second Vice President at Kentucky League of Cities

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mike Hughes, who serves as mayor of the Auburn community in Logan County, has been selected for a new leadership role.

Hughes was sworn in as the Kentucky League of Cities Second Vice President.

The KLC is a voluntary league of cities that’s been operating since 1927. The League provides cities various services, including legislative advocacy, legal guidance, training, economic development, financing, and research.

Hughes will serve alongside Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg who will serve as first vice president, and Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott who will serve as the League’s president.

As KLC second vice president, Hughes will help lead the organization and shape its legislative advocacy for the 2022 session.

Hughes expressed his appreciation for the appointment. “To be able to serve in any capacity in an organization that does so much for Kentucky cities is an honor and a privilege.”

KLC Executive Director and CEO J.D. Chaney thanked Mayor Hughes for his dedication to local government and his commitment to the League’s mission. “Mayor Hughes has been a strong voice on the Executive Board, and I know he will serve the League and our members well in his new role as second vice president,” Chaney said. “He has been a great friend and ally, and I look forward to working with him more in the coming years as we advocate on behalf of cities and the vital role that they play in growing the state’s economy.”

