Awesome Autumn Weather Ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fall began officially at 2:21pm Wednesday afternoon. Mother Nature got the memo, delivering a real blast of Fall air to the region! daytime readings stayed in the 50s across much of the region Wednesday. Some warming - and a LOT more sunshine - is on tap for the days ahead, though!

The fall equinox officially starts on Wednesday at 2:21 p.m. C.D.T., but Mother Nature will deliver much lower humidity and cool conditions Wednesday night into Thursday with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 40s! Thursday will feature sunshine with highs again in the mid-to-upper 60s, but much drier with northerly winds. Low temperatures Thursday night going into Friday morning will be CHILLY as they go in the mid 40s - which may merit a flannel or coat!! Thursday morning and Friday morning will be the coolest that south-central Kentucky has felt since this past spring - the morning of Memorial Day was the last time Bowling Green had a temperature below 50° (47° was the official low). Friday will also be sunny and cool, though highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. The weekend will feature more of the same with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and continued sunshine. What a way to open the first weekend of fall!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 68. Low 46. Winds NW-13

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 75. Low 51. Winds S-5

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 76. Low 52. Winds SW-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 69

Wednesday’s Low: 60

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 98 (1931)

Record Low: 37 (1983)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.94″ (+3.27″)

Yearly Precip: 44.11″ (+6.67″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 27 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: Low (0.8 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (8505 Mold Spore Count)

