Bowling Green couple makes custom cornhole boards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Launching a side hustle can be a great way to make some extra cash and share your talents with the community.

Zach and Alyssa Simpson created an online business called BG Cornhole.

Alyssa, a dental hygienist, and Zach, a schoolteacher, said it began in 2017 when Alyssa created a vinyl and crafting business called Simpson Ventures. “In 2020, when we had the COVID shutdown, my husband decided to kind of expand on some of his talents and do some woodworking, and we added that into our business. So we started to notice that making cornhole boards kind of put both of our talents together,” said Alyssa.

The Simpsons have made the boards for area businesses, including restaurants and event venues that offer outdoor games and seating. “We know how important small businesses are around Bowling Green, so we have really loved the opportunity to be able to make these boards for these local businesses,” said Zach.

The couple works with a client’s vision for their customized order. The time it takes to build them depends on the detail involved. A basic vinyl decal may be done in a couple of days, but something Alyssa must paint by hand may take a few weeks.

They also make the cornhole bags to complete the set, using vinyl resin they said is more durable than corn.

To learn more about BG Cornhole, call 270-904-7677 or on Facebook or Instagram @bgcornholeky.

