Child killed, 2 other students wounded in drive-by shooting at bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One child was killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets around 6:20 a.m.

LMPD Maj. Shannon Lauder said the initial investigation shows a vehicle drove past the area where the students were standing, firing weapons before speeding away. Two students were struck by gunfire. The third was injured by “unknown means” and declined medical attention, Lauder said.

The two students shot, both teenage boys, were taken to hospitals by EMS. One of the wounded students died after reaching the hospital. LMPD said the injuries to the second teen are not life-threatening.

Their identities were not immediately available.

(Story continues below the tweet)

The family of the child killed at the bus stop here at Dr. WJ Hodge St and W Chestnut say he was not targeted. They said they’ve had issues with gunfire at the bus stop before. @wave3news pic.twitter.com/6GkBNnxZ2z — Sean Baute (@sbauteWAVE3) September 22, 2021

Lauder said other students were at the bus stop at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the bus was picking up students from Eastern High School in Middletown. Murphy said the bus arrived at the location moments after the shooting.

A family member of one of the shooting victims told WAVE 3 News that that bus stop has been shot up during the first week of school, but that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

The aunt of the boy who was killed told WAVE 3 News her nephew wasn’t targeted, that he was caught in the crossfire.

“Between school and work and his mother, you in the bed by 10 o’clock,” his aunt said, noting that her nephew was a junior at Eastern.

Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini, who represents District 19, where Eastern High School is, went to the shooting scene Wednesday morning and addressed reporters there:

“This is about as bad as it gets for it to be children,” he said. “Waiting at a bus stop, heading to school is about the lowest that this city can get.”

Piagentini called on Mayor Greg Fischer and even suggested federal help is needed to curb the city’s gun violence.

“I’ve already called on the mayor, and I’m calling on him now,” he said. “We need to call in any resources we can -- FBI, federal agents, state police, National Guard.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. Refresh this page for updates to this developing story.

