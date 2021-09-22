Citizenship classes being offered in Bowling Green until December

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For some, the journey into the United States is not easy. Learning the language and adapting to new traditions takes time. For others, becoming a naturalized citizen or obtaining your citizenship is a whole other process.

The Community Partnership for Refugee and Immigrant Families is offering resources for U.S. naturalization such as low-cost application assistance, citizenship classes and scholarships to help pay the citizenship fee for those who may not be able to afford it.

“I think citizenship offers so many benefits as a naturalized citizen, myself, it was a daunting process, when I considered going through it, I became a United States naturalized citizen in 2012, and I remember feeling extremely intimidated about the process and thinking about the possibility of not being accepted as a citizen per say,” says Leyda Becker, the International Community’s Liaison.

“So we have made a concerted effort in the city of Bowling Green about three years ago to create a scholarship called the naturalized BG scholarship to promote citizenship and naturalization among eligible green card holders or legal permanent residents who will face economic barriers to naturalization,” says Becker.

She also adds, “my office doesn’t offer assistance in completing the N-400 or the citizenship application. But it offers sort of the guide, the guide map on how that person can go about completing their citizenship, other resources for assistance in the community, as well as information about available citizenship classes.”

