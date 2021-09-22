Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Rent Checks

Suspect is heavy set white male. Checks were stolen on September, 6, 2021.
Suspect is heavy set white male. Checks were stolen on September, 6, 2021.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft from a local apartment complex. Several rent payments were stolen from an overnight drop box.

Apartment employees noticed the drop box being empty on September 6, 2021 and after a few days, they contacted residents in regard to delinquent payments. After speaking with several tenants, surveillance footage from the early morning hours of September 6, shows a suspect arriving in a 2007-2014 white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police say the suspect is at the apartment’s drop box for several minutes, before returning to the white Chevy Tahoe and leaving. The suspect is believed to be a heavy set white male.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

