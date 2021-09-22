Advertisement

Doctors encourage getting flu shot by Halloween

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of...
Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Now is a good time to get the flu shot, experts say.

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also says that everyone should get the shot by the end of October.

Doctors say this is especially important for young people who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated people have a greater risk of being infected with both flu and coronavirus at the same time and ending up in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green River Lock and Dam #5
Green River dam removal underway, largest dam removal in Ky. history
File image
Fires temporarily close portion of Richpond Road
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
File image
Owner of Trinity Steelworks indicted on tax evasion charges
Warren County arson investigation
Arson investigation underway after four structures ‘set on fire’ Tuesday morning

Latest News

No arrests have been made since the body was discovered on Sunday in Riverside after another...
Woman found dead in freezer was ex-LA sheriff’s detective
The book, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” by Robie Harris has been in the library since 1994.
Parents outraged, protest over children’s book on puberty at their public library
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky
Three children were shot at the corner of Dr. W.J Hodge and Chestnut Streets on the morning of...
Child killed identified; 2 other students wounded in drive-by shooting at bus stop
The book, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” by Robie Harris has been in the library since 1994.
Parents outraged, protest over children’s book available at their public library