Fall comes like a lion in south-central Kentucky with cool, wet conditions!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Moderate to heavy rain moved into south-central Kentucky Tuesday evening and night ahead of a strong cold front that will deliver a season-ending punch right into the first day of fall!

Out the door for the first day of fall requires an umbrella and perhaps a jacket to stay warm! (WBKO)

Wednesday will have continued cloud coverage with moderate rain in the morning followed by lighter rain in the afternoon with “wrap-around” moisture behind the front - temperatures will take a BIG hit! Highs on Wednesday will only be in the low-to-mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the north in the afternoon. Conditions will remain wet as cloud coverage keeps the moisture from Tuesday and Wednesday morning present for the remainder of the day, so be cautious with travel on wet roads and sidewalks!

After the first half of the week ends, fall weather BEGINS! The fall equinox officially starts on Wednesday at 2:21 p.m. C.D.T., but Mother Nature will deliver much lower humidity and cool conditions Wednesday night into Thursday with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 40s! Thursday will feature sunshine with highs again in the mid-to-upper 60s, but much drier with northerly winds. Low temperatures Thursday night going into Friday morning will be CHILLY as they go in the mid 40s - which may merit a flannel or coat!! Thursday morning and Friday morning will be the coolest that south-central Kentucky has felt since this past spring - the morning of Memorial Day was the last time Bowling Green had a temperature below 50° (47° was the official low). Friday will also be sunny and cool, though highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. The weekend will feature more of the same with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and continued sunshine. What a way to open the first weekend of fall!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. Breezy & cool. High 65. Low 47. Winds NW at 16 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy & cool. High 68. Low 46. Winds NW at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 51. Winds S at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 98 (1931)

Record Low Today: 37 (1983, 1918, 1913)

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 58

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 6:42 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 27 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

Pollen Count: Low (0.8 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8505 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 83

Yesterday’s Low: 66

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.72″

Monthly Precip: 5.56″ (+3.00″)

Yearly Precip: 43.73″ (+6.40″)

