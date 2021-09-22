Gators Volleyball sweep Spartans 3-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In our Prepspin match of the night, Greenwood took a visit to Rich Pond to face off against South Warren in volleyball.

The Gators came back down 20-13 in the first set with two clutch kills coming from Olivia Lovell and Greenwood would later go onto sweep the Spartans 3-0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-22).

The Gators move to 11-6 as South Warren falls below .500 at 8-9. South Warren will travel to Warren East Thursday, Greenwood will take on the number one team in the region Bowling Green.

