Ky. State Police find kidnapping suspect, victim dead

A kidnapping suspect and victim out of Cadiz were found dead after a brief chase near Stanford....
A kidnapping suspect and victim out of Cadiz were found dead after a brief chase near Stanford. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - A kidnapping suspect and victim out of Cadiz were found dead after a brief chase near Stanford.

According to Kentucky State Police, the white Mitsubishi Montero Sport was spotted by troopers around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22 on U.S. 27 in Lancaster.

After a brief chase, troopers say the vehicle stopped on U.S. 27 near the Stanford. As they approached the vehicle, they found the bodies of 53-year-old Tammy Beechum and 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford inside.

KSP said the deaths appear to be a result of a murder-suicide and they are not looking for any other suspects.

