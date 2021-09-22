KYTC gives update on Scottsville Road construction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KYTC District 3 says the Highway Safety Improvement Project on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road between KY 884 and the Greenwood mall entrance is nearly complete.

Though there’s still minor work to be completed, the major traffic impacts are finished.

According to KYTC, the project added another turn lane from Scottsville Road to Cave Mill Road, plus adding length to the turn lanes.

Another turn lane was added from Cave Mill Road to Scottsville Road, plus adding length to the turn lanes.

The turn lane at Pascoe Boulevard was also improved and lengthened, and the entrance to Scottsville Road at the Greenwood Mall entrance was improved.

Access management safety was improved by eliminating left turns at the non-signalized intersections along this section as well.

The efficiency and safety at every intersection between the Greenwood Mall intersection and KY 884 Three Springs Road have been improved.

