Ninth annual Empty Bowls taking place this Thursday

By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year the ninth annual Empty Bowls event will be very different from its predecessors.

Unlike previous years where the event would take place in the evening at the Sloan Convention Center this year, Empty bowls will take place at the St. James United Methodist Church on Winfield Dr. this Thursday, and they’re offering delivery lunches, pick-up lunches, and online pre-orders drive-thru style.

“And so it’ll be lunchtime, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. they will be coming through the parking lot here at St. James, we got a great team of volunteers from the church and for our mission partners, and from the community. They’re gonna be helping make that day success. And we’re looking forward to yet another successful empty bowls, even though it’s gonna look a little different,” says Caleb Wheat, with St. James United Methodist Church.

For a $15 donation, you get a meal of soup, a beverage, and dessert, plus a handmade ceramic bowl.

To pre-order online, click here.

