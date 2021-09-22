Advertisement

Tompkinsville Police arrest a convicted felon in possesion of a 9mm handgun

Damien Hamilton, 26, of Tompkinsville, Ky. arrested September 21, 2021
Damien Hamilton, 26, of Tompkinsville, Ky. arrested September 21, 2021(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Information collected during a traffic stop by the Tompkinsville Police Department led to the arrest of a convicted felon who was in possession of a 9mm handgun, drugs, and drug parafernalia.

On Tuesday, September, 21, 2021, police say they went to a residence on 322 Cemetery Rd. and made contact with known convicted felon, Damien J. Hamilton.

According to reports, during the investigation, Hamilton indicated that there was a handgun inside the residence, and Hamilton surrendered the handgun to the officers on scene.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence which yielded:

  • 2 large baggies containing a white powder substance of suspected fentanyl weighing approximately 58.2 grams
  • Intratec Model Tec-9 handgun chambered in 9mm
  • 1 set of black digital scales
  • $822.00 cash
  • Multiple corner baggies
  • 1 iPhone.
Drugs, 9mm handgun, and drug paraphernalia found in Hamilton's possession, police say.
Drugs, 9mm handgun, and drug paraphernalia found in Hamilton's possession, police say.(Tompkinsville Police Department Facebook)

Damien J. Hamilton, 26, of Tompkinsville was placed under arrest and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on the following charges:

  • TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE > OR = 28 GRAMS OF FENTANYL
  • POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY CONVICTED FELON
  • POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP has identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Rocky Hill as Cody D. Brady.
Kentucky State Police search for suspect in Edmonson County shooting
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Green River Lock and Dam #5
Green River dam removal underway, largest dam removal in Ky. history
532-lot subdivision plan in south Warren County.
500+ home subdivision approved near Chaney’s Dairy Barn, residents express concern
Warren County arson investigation
Arson investigation underway after four structures ‘set on fire’ Tuesday morning

Latest News

89 Percent of WKU's Campus Vaccinated (Of Those Who Have Reported Status)
89 Percent of WKU's Campus Vaccinated (Of Those Who Have Reported Status)
Dr. Eli Capilouto, UK President.
UK President makes stop at BG Rotary Club; talks enrollment, medical school, vaccines
Dr. Benny Lile Files for Judge Executive
Dr. Benny Lile Files for Judge Executive
UK President makes Stop at BG Rotary Club; Talks Enrollment, Med School, Vaccines @ 4
UK President makes Stop at BG Rotary Club; Talks Enrollment, Med School, Vaccines @ 4