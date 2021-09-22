Tompkinsville Police arrest a convicted felon in possesion of a 9mm handgun

MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Information collected during a traffic stop by the Tompkinsville Police Department led to the arrest of a convicted felon who was in possession of a 9mm handgun, drugs, and drug parafernalia.

On Tuesday, September, 21, 2021, police say they went to a residence on 322 Cemetery Rd. and made contact with known convicted felon, Damien J. Hamilton.

According to reports, during the investigation, Hamilton indicated that there was a handgun inside the residence, and Hamilton surrendered the handgun to the officers on scene.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence which yielded:

2 large baggies containing a white powder substance of suspected fentanyl weighing approximately 58.2 grams

Intratec Model Tec-9 handgun chambered in 9mm

1 set of black digital scales

$822.00 cash

Multiple corner baggies

1 iPhone.

Drugs, 9mm handgun, and drug paraphernalia found in Hamilton's possession, police say. (Tompkinsville Police Department Facebook)

Damien J. Hamilton, 26, of Tompkinsville was placed under arrest and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on the following charges:

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE > OR = 28 GRAMS OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY CONVICTED FELON

POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

