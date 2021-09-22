Tompkinsville Police arrest a convicted felon in possesion of a 9mm handgun
MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Information collected during a traffic stop by the Tompkinsville Police Department led to the arrest of a convicted felon who was in possession of a 9mm handgun, drugs, and drug parafernalia.
On Tuesday, September, 21, 2021, police say they went to a residence on 322 Cemetery Rd. and made contact with known convicted felon, Damien J. Hamilton.
According to reports, during the investigation, Hamilton indicated that there was a handgun inside the residence, and Hamilton surrendered the handgun to the officers on scene.
A search warrant was obtained for the residence which yielded:
- 2 large baggies containing a white powder substance of suspected fentanyl weighing approximately 58.2 grams
- Intratec Model Tec-9 handgun chambered in 9mm
- 1 set of black digital scales
- $822.00 cash
- Multiple corner baggies
- 1 iPhone.
Damien J. Hamilton, 26, of Tompkinsville was placed under arrest and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on the following charges:
- TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE > OR = 28 GRAMS OF FENTANYL
- POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY CONVICTED FELON
- POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.