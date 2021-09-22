WKU’s Rory O’Connor finds new success with cross country

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rory O’Connor has run her talents from the soccer pitch onto the cross country course.

The WKU Hilltoppers’ sophomore cross country runner didn’t even begin cross country running until her freshman year of college. That is unless you consider a brief childhood stint.

“Well, I ran in eighth grade but nothing crazy. I ran for the snacks because that was the best part,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor’s favorite part of running used to be on Bullitt East High School’s soccer pitch in Mount Washington, Kentucky. But after four decorated years with the Chargers, she fell into a new passion. Her father, an avid runner, encouraged her to run with him for the Lucky Leprechaun half-marathon in March 2020 - right before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I just fell in love with it and I just always looked forward to weekend runs with my dad.”

O’Connor, who enjoyed sprinting and running as a soccer player, decided to try her luck as a cross country runner. After enrolling at Western Kentucky last fall, she reached out to Hilltoppers cross country head coach Brooks LeCompte about potentially the team. He offered her a tryout and ran her running times.

From there, he says adding O’Connor as a walk-on was an easy decision.

“A lot of times, when we’re recruiting we’re looking for that diamond in the rough and it seems to find you instead of you finding it,” LeCompte said.

O’Connor shined like the aforementioned diamond right out of the gate. She turned heads last fall after finishing with the top team time in all four of the Hilltoppers’ races. She capped off her year recording a season-best 6K time of 23:04.45 at the Conference USA Women’s Cross Country Championships.

“After the first meet, I was so excited to call my parents. I couldn’t wait. I sat in the tent calling saying, ‘Mom, dad, I did it! I won!’” O’Connor said.

All of which is a testament to her character, coach LeCompte adds.

“I don’t think she realized how much grit she showed. I don’t think she knows how tough she was.”

The Hilltoppers have two more regular-season meets before the C-USA Championships in October in Charlotte - three more chances for O’Connor to set new personal marks. But even then, LeCompte says the ceiling for potential only gets higher for the sophomore

“She’s destined for much more than she’s ever had before.”

