Abundant autumn sunshine with crisp, cool conditions!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fall began officially at 2:21pm Wednesday afternoon. Mother Nature got the memo, delivering a real blast of Fall air to the region! daytime readings stayed in the 50s across much of the region Wednesday. Some warming - and a LOT more sunshine - is on tap for the days ahead, though!

Temperatures will slowly moderate back to normal after a big plunge entering the first days of fall! (WBKO)

This morning was the coolest that south-central Kentucky has felt since this past spring - the morning of Memorial Day was the last time Bowling Green had a temperature below 50° (47° was the official low on May 31, 2021). Thursday will feature sunshine with highs again in the mid-to-upper 60s, but much drier with west-northwesterly winds. Low temperatures Thursday night going into Friday morning will be chilly once again as they go in the mid 40s - which may merit a flannel or coat!!

Friday will also be sunny and cool, though highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s along with light southwesterly winds. What a way to open the first weekend of fall!! The weekend will feature continued sunshine with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s followed by afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s! The first half of next week we’ll have a seasonable stretch of upper 70s and low 80s with continued sunshine. Humidity will also be a bit higher, but nothing soupy or muggy is expected in south-central Kentucky. Looking at long range computer models beyond the seven day forecast, we are tracking temperatures falling back into the 70s for highs along with continued dry conditions - which is what we typically see this time of year. Not looking like any hot or soggy days are ahead anytime soon - so get outside and enjoy it however you can!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy & cool. High 68. Low 46. Winds W at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 51. Winds SW at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78. Low 52. Winds W at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 95 (2010, 1931, 1910)

Record Low Today: 37 (1927, 1918)

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 57

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 6:41 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.7 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8159 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 69

Yesterday’s Low: 53

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.38″

Monthly Precip: 5.94″ (+3.27″)

Yearly Precip: 44.11″ (+6.67″)

