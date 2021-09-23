Beshear says hospitals won’t be able to handle it if cases plateau at current rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update Thursday:

During the briefing, Governor Beshear said they are hoping new cases start to plateau in the state. They then hope to start seeing a decrease in those new cases.

However, Beshear said if they plateau at the rate they are at right now, the state’s hospitals won’t be able to sustain it.

He said the inpatient census for COVID-19 patients is decreasing, but the ICU is seeing a plateau. Despite this, Beshear said COVID patients on ventilators continue to increase.

According to the governor, 64 of 96 of the state’s hospitals are still experiencing critical staffing shortages. The state has a total of 130 available ICU beds.

Beshear said, at this time, they have 21 kids in the hospital with five of them on ventilators.

Beshear says the state has increased the number of deployed National Guard members to 505 in order to help hospital staff. Those guard members are at 29 hospitals throughout Kentucky.

He also announced that they are now up to 60% of all Kentuckians who have had at least their first shot. Gov. Beshear said that just over 92% of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated people.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.